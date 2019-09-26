|
William Reimiller, 70, of Drums passed away peacefully Monday at his residence in the presence of his loving family.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Howard and Rebecca (Warg) Reimiller.
Preceding his in death, in addition to his parents, were his sisters, Sandra Stanziola and Dorothy Columbo; brother, Aaron Reimiller; and nephew, Aaron Mark Reimiler.
Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Linda (Salitz) Reimiller; son, Joseph Curcio and his wife, Justine, Drums; son, Justin Reimiller, Syracuse, N.Y.; son, Jaryd Brooks Reimiller, Drums; sons, William and Anthony Reimiller; brother, Robert Reimiller and his wife, Joan, Berwick; brother, Howard Reimiller, Hazleton; and grandchildren, Jayden Reimiller and Sebastian Curcio.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Butler Chapel of Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 530 W. Butler Drive, Drums.
Friends may call at the Butler Chapel from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 26, 2019