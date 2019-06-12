William S. "Will" Clarke

William S. "Will" Clarke, 26, of Larksville died tragically from injuries sustained due to a motorcycle accident in Montgomery County on June 2.



Born July 11, 1992, in Danbury, Conn., he was the son of Pastor David S. Clarke and the late Elizabeth "Beth" (Skau) Clarke.



Surviving are his stepmother, Christi Clarke, and Will's sister, Cara Clarke, Weatherly; maternal grandmother, Betsy Cote; paternal grandmother, Angela Clarke; girlfriend, Rachel Avery; and many friends.



A graduate of Quakertown Christian School, Will attended Restored Church of Wilkes-Barre.



Will worked for Balas Distributing of Freeland.



He was an adventurer and liked to hike throughout the United States, ride motorcycles and enjoyed the company of his dog, Crouton.



His love of life and spirit will be missed by all.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation services, 211 First St., Weatherly.



A celebration of Will's life will be held Friday at 7 p.m. at Mountain View Community Church, 5126 N. Lehigh Gorge Drive, White Haven.



Memorials in Will's name may be made to Push The Rock, P.O. Box 95, Emmaus, PA 18049



Donations will be used to provide scholarships for needy children attending a sports day camp, to be held in August in Freeland, where he was employed.



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.

