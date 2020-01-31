|
|
Wilmer D. Good, 83, of Sugarloaf Twp. passed away Wednesday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton following a sudden illness.
Born in Drums on Feb. 5, 1936, he was the son of the late Earl and Mabel Bacher Good and spent the past 56 years in Sugarloaf Twp. after moving from Drums.
Wilmer was a contractor and co-owner of Good Brothers Construction.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War.
He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, St. Johns. He was also a member of the Sugarloaf Twp. Fire Company.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his wife, Cora Savercool Good, on June 5, 2017; brothers, Clarence, Orlow, Harold, Clyde, Leonard, Alger and Clair Good; and sisters, Marion Stoeckel, Hilma Good and Ellen Lex.
Surviving are his daughter, Tammy Good, Sugarloaf Twp.; sons, Paul Good and his wife, Erin, Milnesville; and Scott Good, Sugarloaf Twp.; grandson, Josh Paonita and his wife, Kimberly, Hawaii; great-granddaughter, Jade Paonita; sister, Mabel Hagstrand, Whitehall; and several nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held Monday at 11 a.m. from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums.
Burial will follow in St. Johns Lutheran and UCC Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to at .
Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 31, 2020