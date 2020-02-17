|
Winifred "Winnie" Costello, 90, longtime resident of Willingboro and more recently of Ventnor, N.J., passed peacefully at home Feb. 9.
She was born March 19 in Hazleton, and was predeceased by her husband, John J. Costello; parents, Owen and Lucy (nee Mann) Sharkey; sister, Rita (Joseph) Rocosky; and Anne (Arthur) Sanfilippo.
She graduated from Bloomsburg College with a degree in teaching and taught for a few years in Hazle Twp. until she married and became an Air Force wife living all over the United States and in England.
Surviving are her children, Meg (Barry) Armstrong; Patricia; John (Jennifer) Costello; Kathleen and the light of her life, Michael; her two grandsons, Stephen and Samuel Costello, who she adored and prayed so hard for when they were born; and many nieces and nephews, whose graduation parties, weddings and baby showers she loved attending.
Winnie led an active life. She loved traveling to Myrtle Beach with her son, Michael, and her friends. She was a PAL softball coach, a special Olympics coach, a Holy Innocents instructor, delivered Meals on Wheels and sat on the Burlington County Board of Directors for Arc of N.J. She had all the love in the world and instead of keeping it to herself she shared it with everyone around her. She was the greatest mother anyone could have hoped to have. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her.
Burial will be private. Arrangements are by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home.
