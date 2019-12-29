|
Winona "Carol" Kendra, 81, of Kisenwether Road, Drums, passed away peacefully Christmas morning at her home while surrounded by her loving family.
Born July 15, 1938, in Buckner, Mo., she was the daughter of the late Felix and Waneta Richmond Howell.
She spent her early years in Missouri and, following high school graduation, enlisted in the military serving as a Marine and later with the Army.
Winona was a member of the St. John Bosco Church of Conyngham and was employed by Penn State Hazleton, from which she retired in 2000.
She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, photography and watching "Jeopardy!" on TV. Her true joy, however, was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her brothers, Lowell and Martin Howell; and grandson, Jason Hillegas.
Surviving are her husband of 57 years, Robert Kendra; and children, Karen Kreisl and her husband, Wayne Jr., Hazleton; Cheryl Gallagher and her husband, Chuck, Easton; Kathy McGlynn and her husband, Rick, Drums; Leslie Kendra, South Carolina; Kevin Kendra, Hazleton; Diane Scalleat and her husband, Stefan, Sugarloaf Twp.; and Denise Kendra, Drums.
Also surviving are grandchildren, Wayne III, Adam, Brendon, Richard, Meghan, Brandy, Autumn, Jordan, Thomas, Sharee, Julianna, Stefan and Christopher; great-grandchildren, Layla, Gavin and Max; brothers, Gordon and Bernard Howell; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday from St. John Bosco Church, 573 Route 93, Sugarloaf Twp. Burial will take place privately and at the convenience of the family.
Friends and family may call from 9 a.m. to service time Tuesday.
Memorial donations to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 are welcomed by the family.
Krapf and Hughes Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family through its Butler Chapel in Drums.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's memorial guestbook at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 29, 2019