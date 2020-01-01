Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Chapel - Drums
530 W. Butler Drive
Drums, PA 18222
(570) 708-3084
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. John Bosco Church
573 Route 93
Sugarloaf Twp., PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Bosco Church
573 Route 93
Sugarloaf Twp., PA
View Map

Winona "Carol" Kendra

Add a Memory
Winona "Carol" Kendra Obituary
The memorial service for Winona "Carol" Kendra, 81 of Kisenwether Road, Drums, who passed away Christmas morning at her home, was held Tuesday morning from St. John Bosco Roman Catholic Church, Sugarloaf Twp.

The Rev. Ric Polmounter presided over the service and offered the final prayers of committal. Following the service, military rites were accorded by the Drums American Legion Post 795. Members who participated include Chaplain Walter James; Commander Robert Ray; Bugler Floyd Roby; John Babula, Joseph O'Donnell, Tony Pizzi and Paul Yamarik.

Burial will take place privately at the family's convenience.

Krapf and Hughes Funeral Home Inc., assisted the family through its Butler Chapel in Drums.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Winona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -