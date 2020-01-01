|
|
The memorial service for Winona "Carol" Kendra, 81 of Kisenwether Road, Drums, who passed away Christmas morning at her home, was held Tuesday morning from St. John Bosco Roman Catholic Church, Sugarloaf Twp.
The Rev. Ric Polmounter presided over the service and offered the final prayers of committal. Following the service, military rites were accorded by the Drums American Legion Post 795. Members who participated include Chaplain Walter James; Commander Robert Ray; Bugler Floyd Roby; John Babula, Joseph O'Donnell, Tony Pizzi and Paul Yamarik.
Burial will take place privately at the family's convenience.
Krapf and Hughes Funeral Home Inc., assisted the family through its Butler Chapel in Drums.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 1, 2020