Yale Schwartz of Waynepassed away Sunday.
He was a loving father to each of his children. He was the beloved husband of the late Nina (Manashil).
Survivors include daughter, Kate Williamson, and her husband, Otis; son, Raymond Lemisch, and his wife, Bonnie Golub; daughter, Mona Arbuckle; Adam Lemisch, and his wife, Lynda; son, David Lemisch, and his wife, Jennifer; and son, Michael Schwartz. Also surviving is his sister, Esther Karpe; 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to services Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of Mt. Sharon Cemetery, Springfield, with a burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Penn Pancreatic Cancer Research Center www.med.upenn.edu/pcrc/donate.html.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 22, 2019