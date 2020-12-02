Home

Ynocencio Roque Gomez

Ynocencio Roque Gomez Obituary

Ynocencio Roque Gomez, 40, of Hazleton passed away Monday at his residence.

He was born in Naqua, Dominican Republic, son of Ramon Roque and Martina Gomez.

He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Roberto, Albarto, Pablo, Candida, Nuris, Marina, Andras, Jose and Damatria Roque; and nieces and nephews, Melissa, Darvin, Dilenny, Dayvy, Jonial, Samuel, Joel, Paulo, Gregory, Philip and Genesis Roque; Karen Ventura; and Nieves, Isriel, Dionel Alonzo and Candy Caro.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend graveside services at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Gabriel's Cemetery.


