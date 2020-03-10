|
|
Yun Hoo Joo, 96, formerly of Sugarloaf Twp., daughter of Gae H. and Jung R. Bahng, passed away peacefully Thursday.
She was preceded in death by Hanyu Joo, her husband of 73 years; and three sisters, to whom she was deeply devoted.
She was the eternally doting mother of her late son, Sangyong; and five daughters, Hannie Sunew (Dr. Kenneth); Julie Yoo (Dr. Sung); Chris Cho (Kilho); the late Catherine Lee (Dr. Michael); and Jennifer Yoon (Dr. Myung). She was also an adored and loving grandmother of 12, John, Peter, Dave, Cathy, Walter, Janet, Bobby, Michael, Jenny, Chrissy, Philip and Jonathan. In addition, 16 great-grandchildren also survive.
Mrs. Joo, in addition to running an exceptional household, was an avid gardener, accomplished artist and writer, with several published pieces in Korean and Japanese papers, and spoke fluent Japanese, having worked as an accountant for the Japanese government in New York City for several years. Mr. and Mrs. Joo ran a business together in Delaware before retiring and moving to Sugarloaf Twp. Mrs. Joo was a voracious reader and continued to paint well into her 90s.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale, beginning with a viewing Friday at 5 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 6 p.m.
The graveside service will take place Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler. Those attending are asked to meet at the bell tower entrance at 12:15 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts of thanksgiving in her name to Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Catholic Church, 1325 Upper State Road, North Wales, PA 19454, or to Ascend Hospice (check or money order), 108 Cowpath Road, Suites 3 and 4, Lansdale, PA 19446.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 10, 2020