Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc
542-544 N Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-3341

Zacharie D. Smith

Add a Memory
Zacharie D. Smith Obituary
Zacharie D. Smith, 28, of Hazle Twp. died Sunday at his residence.

He was born in Berwick, the son of Tara (Smith) Frask, Beaver Meadows.

He is survived, in addition to his mother, by his daughter, Jaidyen Faith Smith, Conyngham; his stepfather, Chris Frask, Beaver Meadows; his grandparents, with whom he resided, Cindy and Larry Wolchesky, Hazle Twp.; maternal great-grandparents, Dave and Shirley Smith, Hazleton; maternal great-grandparents, Joseph and Sadie Holloman, Hazleton;, and siblings, Dylan Fisher, Drums; Jordan Fisher and his wife, Kameron, White Haven; Nathan Fisher, Beaver Meadows; and Zaraya Rodriguez, Beaver Meadows; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services are private and being held at the convenience of the family under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Zacharie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -