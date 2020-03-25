|
|
Zacharie D. Smith, 28, of Hazle Twp. died Sunday at his residence.
He was born in Berwick, the son of Tara (Smith) Frask, Beaver Meadows.
He is survived, in addition to his mother, by his daughter, Jaidyen Faith Smith, Conyngham; his stepfather, Chris Frask, Beaver Meadows; his grandparents, with whom he resided, Cindy and Larry Wolchesky, Hazle Twp.; maternal great-grandparents, Dave and Shirley Smith, Hazleton; maternal great-grandparents, Joseph and Sadie Holloman, Hazleton;, and siblings, Dylan Fisher, Drums; Jordan Fisher and his wife, Kameron, White Haven; Nathan Fisher, Beaver Meadows; and Zaraya Rodriguez, Beaver Meadows; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services are private and being held at the convenience of the family under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 25, 2020