Ada B. Austin
Horseheads - Age 96, of Bethany Manor in Horseheads, NY went to be with her Lord on Friday, May 15, 2020. Ada was born in Rome, PA on July 29, 1923, daughter of the late Robert and Nila (Rought) VanAuken. Ada is survived by her loving children, Melvina (Max) Dill of Port Richey, FL, Carl (Dorothy) Christian of Pine Valley, NY, Marie Stage of Elmira, NY, Brenda (Sheldon) VonRapacki of Millport, NY, David (Valerie) Austin of Hudson, FL and Charley Christian of Montour Falls, NY. Ada also leaves behind many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Ada was predeceased by her daughter, Elizabeth Biddle, brothers, Robert and Larry VanAuken of the Cortland, NY area. husbands, Jesse Christian and Raymond Austin, grandchildren, Matthew Christian, William Stage and Dawn Peters. A celebration of Ada's life will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are with the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2020