Ada Margaret Rodabaugh
Horseheads - Passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the age of 72. Ada was born on July 31, 1948, daughter of the late Richard and Leona DeWaters Kinner Sr. She is also predeceased by her daughter Betty Jane Crawley. Ada is survived by her husband of 38 years, King Clark Rodabaugh; children, Jimmy (Rhonda) Morton, Lisa Rodabaugh (David Manning), Christine (Jeffrey) Ryck; several cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, Burt (Irma) Kinner, Richard (Robin) Kinner Jr., and David (Novella) Kinner; sisters, Velma Yontz, Patricia (Ron) Havlen, Amelia Murray and Leona Abplanalp; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. Ada remains in our hearts as a beloved wife, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her kind spirit and radiant smile will be deeply missed. She was an avid lottery ticket scratcher and enjoyed bowling, camping, traveling with friends and family, and being an active member and volunteer at the First Presbyterian Church in Horseheads. Family and friends are invited to attend a Gravesite Service at Scotchtown Cemetery, Erin, NY on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11AM. As all are welcomed, we will be adhering to NYS regulations for social distancing and state protocols. To protect our family and friends face coverings are required. The family would like to thank Ada's caregivers for the wonderful care given to her. Those wishing to remember Ada please consider memorials to First Presbyterian Church, 2943 Westinghouse Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845 in her memory. Words of comfort and condolences may be expressed in Ada's book of memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
.