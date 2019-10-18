Services
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-4801
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parkside Church (in the Commons)
7100 Pettibone Road
Chagrin Falls, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Parkside Church (in the Commons)
7100 Pettibone Road
Chagrin Falls, OH
View Map
Pulteney, NY - Adam Philip Bellamy age 29 of Pulteney, NY formerly of Aurora Ohio. Beloved son of Keith and Susan (nee Manning) Bellamy, loving brother of Megan Bellamy, cherished grandson of Mary Genna and the late Al Bellamy, William and Marilyn Manning, dear nephew of Timothy (Amy) Bellamy and Barry (Laura) Bellamy, Steve Manning, Ann (Joel) Domino and Colleen (Cameron) Brown, dearest cousin of Jacob, Hannah, Austin, Dalton and Nathan Bellamy, Grace Manning, Emily Luchkiw, Colleen Yung, Sarah Domino, Connor, Hannah and Molly Brown. Passed away Saturday Oct. 12, 2019. Adam was a 2009 graduate of Aurora High School and graduated from The Ohio State University where he played football for three years. In lieu of flowers the family wishes contributions be made in Adams name to any local animal shelter. Friends will be received for a memorial gathering and graveside service to take place at Glenview Cemetery in Pulteney on Thanksgiving weekend with time and day specifics to follow. www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
