Agnes M. Drake
Lowman - Age 95, of Lowman, NY passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the Chemung County Nursing Facility in Elmira, NY. Agnes was born on January 4, 1924 in Elmira, daughter of the late Michael and Johanna (Novakoski) Malanoski. Agnes was also predeceased by her husband, Harold in 1986, son, John Drake and sister, Frances Malanoski. Agnes was employed by many local business in the Elmira area, but retired from Schuyler Lumber in Wellsburg, NY as the business secretary. She is survived by her sons, James and Jerome Drake; grandchildren, Jessica Drake and Jennifer (Daniel) Tomasulo; great grandchildren, Hanna and Nora Tomasulo; daughter-in-law, Theresa Drake. Family and friends are invited to call Monday, February 11, 2019 from 2 pm to 4 pm at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 4 pm with Fr. Scott Kubinski officiating. Interment will take place in North Chemung Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019