Alan Carr Hutchinson
Horseheads - Age 84 of Horseheads, NY passed away September 3, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Barbara Blowers Hutchinson; daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Robert Cook of Midlothian, VA; son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Teresa Hutchinson of Lake Forest, IL; grandchildren, Noah and Norah Cook, Michaela and Rebecca Hutchinson. Alan was a teacher and counselor in the Elmira Heights School District for 35 years. He graduated from Horseheads High School and the State College at Albany, where he was president of Sigma Lambda Sigma fraternity; he completed graduate work at Cornell University. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army as a Staff Sergeant. In 1960, Alan traveled to England as Chemung County's Community Ambassador and later served as co-chair of the program. He was Past Master of Horseheads Lodge #364, F&AM, Past Patron of Horseheads Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter #423, served as a Horseheads Village Trustee, President of the Mark Twain Society, Vice-President of the Scottish American Society, an Elder and Deacon of the First Presbyterian Church of Horseheads and was a member of the Caledonian Highlanders Pipes and Drums. Alan enjoyed gardening and the companionship of many faithful dogs during his life. For his kindness, interest in others, and self-deprecating sense of humor, those who knew him loved Alan. Family and friends are invited to call at First Presbyterian Church of Horseheads 2943 Westinghouse Rd., Horseheads on Sat. Sept. 7, 2019 from 10-11:30 am. His service will be celebrated there in the church sanctuary at the conclusion of calling hours at 11:30 am with graveside committal with military honors to follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. The family welcomes flowers or those wishing may remember Alan with memorials in his name to the First Presbyterian Church of Horseheads or the Horseheads Food Pantry C/O First Presbyterian Church of Horseheads, 2943 Westinghouse Rd. Horseheads NY 14845.
NOTICE: Officers and members of both Horseheads O.E.S and F.&A.M are invited to the church on Saturday at 11:15 am to conduct a memorial service for their departed brother.
Published in Star-Gazette from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019