Alan K. Ramsay
Elmira,NY - ALAN K. RAMSAY Age 77 of Elmira, NY passed away suddenly on Friday June 14, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Alan was born July 24, 1941 in Elmira, NY the son of the late James Alfred Ramsay and Marian Scutter Ramsay. He married his high school sweetheart Jean Walton Ramsay and she pre-deceased him. Alan worked as a salesman at Brewer's Oil for many years and retired from Dalrymple's . He married his second wife Judy A. Pickering Ramsay. Alan was a member and Past Master of The Chemung Valley/Waverly Lodge # 350 F.&A.M. for over 50 years and a member of The Horseheads Elks Lodge #2297 . Alan is survived by his wife Judy A. Ramsay ; his children: Thomas (Jeanette) Ramsay, Kimberly (Terry) Reublin, and James Ramsay ; step-children: Michael Storch, Tammy (Tim) Sweeney, and Jeff (Sherry) Storch ; Alan is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren who loved their "Poppy"; sister: Judith Ramsay Wills; brother: Dean (Val) Ramsay; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of caring friends. Officers and Members of Chemung Valley/Waverly Lodge #350 will meet at 11 AM at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS,NY on Saturday June 22, 2019 to conduct a Memorial Service for their departed Past Master Alan K. Ramsay. A Service of Remembrance will follow the Masonic Service with his son Thomas offering a Eulogy. Alan will be laid to rest in Rural Home Cemetery in Big Flats, NY at the convenience of the family. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette from June 18 to June 20, 2019