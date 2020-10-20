Albert C. Tomei



Big Flats - Age 90, of Big Flats, NY, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Corning Center. He was born on April 17, 1930 in Rochester, NY to the late Vincent and Caroline (Bonadio) Tomei Sr. Albert was predeceased by his wife, Lillian Tomei and brothers, Vincent and Robert Tomei. He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Mitchell; sons, Daniel (Janet) Mitchell and Edward Mitchell; grandchildren, Lee, Lori, April, Corey, Brandon, Lindsey and Brittany; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. Albert was a veteran of the US Army and was a self-employed carpenter in Rochester, NY. He was loved and respected by every soul that he touched and he will be dearly missed. Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, October 24th from 2 to 4 p.m. at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow there at 4 p.m. with Father Richard Farrell officiating. Interment will take place in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rochester, NY at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. Adhering to NYS regulations, all guests must wear masks and maintain social distancing at all times.









