Albert Clair Wilson
February 12, 1941
June 20, 2020
If I should die before
the rest of you
Break not a flower nor
inscribe a stone
Nor, when I'm gone,
speak in a Sunday
voice,
But be the usual selves
I have known.
Weep if you must.
Parting is hell.
But life goes on.
So sing as well.
Joyce Grenfell
At Al's request, there will be no services. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
February 12, 1941
June 20, 2020
If I should die before
the rest of you
Break not a flower nor
inscribe a stone
Nor, when I'm gone,
speak in a Sunday
voice,
But be the usual selves
I have known.
Weep if you must.
Parting is hell.
But life goes on.
So sing as well.
Joyce Grenfell
At Al's request, there will be no services. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.