Albert Clair WilsonFebruary 12, 1941June 20, 2020If I should die beforethe rest of youBreak not a flower norinscribe a stoneNor, when I'm gone,speak in a Sundayvoice,But be the usual selvesI have known.Weep if you must.Parting is hell.But life goes on.So sing as well.Joyce GrenfellAt Al's request, there will be no services. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com