Albert J. Curren
Horseheads, NY - Longtime resident of Horseheads passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 90. Al was born November 25, 1928 in Elmira, NY to the late Joseph and Mary Leach Curren. He is also predeceased by two brothers, Gerald and Arthur. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Norma Butler Curren; son, Allan (Nancy Ellen) Curren; daughter Nancy Lynn Curren; grandchildren, Alex (Katie) Curren, Amanda (Randy) Matthews Jr.; sister, Beverly McLaughlin; and several nieces and nephews. Al served his country honorably in Germany during the Korean War with the US Army. He tirelessly served his community as a Town of Horseheads Councilman for over 42 years and countless community organizations. He was employed in several local companies in the lumber and wood-working fields. The family will welcome relative and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 4 - 6 PM. His Gravesite Service with Military Honors will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to a . Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Al's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2019