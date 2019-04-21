|
Albert J. Schillinger
Phoenix, AZ - Albert (Al) Schillinger, 98, of Phoenix, AZ and formerly of Big Flats, NY passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019 with his family by his side. Al was born near Munich, Germany in 1921. He immigrated to the US at the age of four, and grew up in Philadelphia, graduating from Drexel University with a BS in Chemical Engineering in 1944. He saw much of the world after volunteering upon graduation to serve in the Merchant Marines during World War II. Soon after the war ended, he started working as an engineer for Ingersoll Rand until his retirement in 1983. He married Mary Jane Tobin in 1955 and was blessed with seven children: Peggy (Houston, TX), Mary (Scottsdale, AZ), Al (Scottsdale, AZ), John (Phoenix, AZ), Teresa (Cary, NC), Jim (Paradise Valley, AZ) and Joe (Paradise Valley, AZ). Al volunteered as a Lector at St. Mary Our Mother's Catholic Church in Horseheads, NY. With his deep, booming, authoritative voice, when he said "Let Us Pray", you prayed! He was an excellent dancer, and while his favorite dance music was the polka, he'd dance to anything. At weddings, he'd be the first and last person on the dance floor. He was an excellent bridge player, and played duplicate bridge for years. As the eldest child, Al taught himself and his parents English. He had an amazing grasp of the English language, and was better than the internet for grammar questions. Math, however, was his real strength, and by tutoring all his children, he ensured that his kids had strong math backgrounds. Al was a skilled golfer, playing until he was 90. He shot his age when he was 80. He started running in his 60's, and chopped wood into his 90's, which likely contributed to his long, healthy life. Al is survived by his brother, Ralph Schillinger, and children: Margaret, Mary, Al, John (Marie), Teresa (Pete), Jim (Jennifer), and Joe (Lisa); and grandchildren: AJ, Michael, Kate, Karen, Mark, Philip, Kyle, Will, Jason, Matt, Sarah, Peter, Anna, Joey, Jack and Cara, and great grandchildren Hayden and Millie Schillinger. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Mary Jane Schillinger, brothers (Fred Schillinger, Richard Schillinger) and sisters (Ann Conant and Margaret Morris). A Celebration of Life is scheduled at Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church at 11300 N. 64th St in Scottsdale, AZ on Friday, April 26th at 10am, followed by a Committal Service at St. Francis Cemetery at 2033 N 48th St. Phoenix, AZ 85008. Arrangements are being handled by Messinger Mortuaries at 7601 E. Indian School Rd. in Scottsdale, AZ 85251. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The National Audubon Society (National Audubon Society 225 Varick St New York, NY 10014) or The (PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123).
