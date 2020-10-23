Albert L. Depew, Thelma Hawley-Depew
Montour Falls - Albert L. Depew, 81, of Montour Falls passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. His wife, Thelma Hawley-Depew, 76, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. They were married on June 19, 1993. They were predeceased by their parents, Ralph and Dorothy Depew and Louis Rought; brothers and sisters, Robert Depew, Polly Patchen, Gert Braster, Phillip Pomeroy and Joseph VanNess.
Al and Thelma are survived by her mother, Teresa Rought; children, Noel Lewis, Tina Scriven, Bill Bannister, Donny Depew and John D. Hawley along with their spouses; grandchildren, Jessica and Nicole Scriven, Jack Lewis III, Alicia Lewis, Derek Woodworth, Ava, Donny and Conrad Depew, John, Justin and Jackson Hawley ; fifteen great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Kenny Depew, George Depew, Steven Deming, and Narda Webber; twenty-two step brothers and step sisters; many nieces and nephews; and by lifelong friend, James Fazzary.
Al was employed with Polly Dairy for 45 years. He loved NASCAR and the NY Yankees. Thelma enjoyed gardening and spending time with her great granddaughter, Emma. Al and Thelma were members of the Montour Moose #426 and the Mechanics Club.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 11-1 pm at Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls. A private funeral will follow. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.