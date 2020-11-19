Albert M. "Phog" Allen Jr.
Elmira, NY - Albert M. "Phog" Allen Jr. 8/5/1929 to 11/18/2020 . Phog has reunited with the love of his life, Barbara, who pre-deceased him on January 2, 2018. From age 16 and 14 they were inseparable for 74 years( they were married for 64 years). He was also pre-deceased by his parents Albert M. Allen Sr. and Irene Johnson Allen, his brothers Richie Allen and Ronnie Allen , daughter-in-law Kathleen "Kathy" Dickinson Allen, father-in-law and mother-in-law Wayne and Lillian Ferguson , special cousin Al "Frosty" Frost , and brother-in-law Gerald Vople. Phog is survived by his son Gregg L. Allen and Donna Sheehan of Elmira, NY with granddaughter Alyssa (Jason Swingle) and newly born great grandson Storm Michael Swingle born October 20, 2020, and grandson Zachary Allen of Elmira, NY; son and daughter-in-law Gary and karen Allen with granddaughter Chelsey (Nick Cummings) and great grandsons Asher and Aiden ages 3 and 1 and grandson Shane Allen (Melissa) all of Florida. Seeing the four grandchildren and three great grandchildren always made him light up. Phog is also survived by his sister-in-law Patsy Volpe as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of caring friends. Phog was well known for his quick wit and sense of humor as well as being a great athlete. He earned 12 varsity letters at Horseheads High School in basketball, baseball, and football. Phog was Horseheads' first athlete to be inducted in The new York State Section 4 Hall of fame in 1975 and was also a member of The Horseheads and Elmira Halls of Fame. Also , while serving in The U.S.ARMY stationed in Europe he coached and captained the U.S. ARMY basketball team to a championship over European Olympic teams during the early 1950's ( Korean Conflict) time. Phog retired from The NYS Department of Correction after many years of dedicated service. A Memorial Service and Celebration of his Life will be scheduled at a later date when family and friends can get together and feel free from the COVID-19 Pandemic. The family would like to thank Woodbrook for the care he received and the friends he made there the last 3 years. And in recents days the dedicated doctors,nurses , and staff that cared for him at The Arnot Ogden Medical Center on the 5D Covid -19 care unit. A special Thanks to his niece Suzie Driscoll and his long-time friend Vito Manzari and others who stayed in touch with Phog through the years. Arrangements have been entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhom.com
. In lieu of flowers , memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital on memory of Al "Phog" Allen online at stjude.org/donation,
or by phone at (1 800-478-5833) or by mail at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.