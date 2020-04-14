|
Alberta Rita (Griffin) Callihan
Horseheads - Alberta Rita (Griffin) Callihan, 95, long-time resident of Horseheads, NY died peacefully on April 4, 2020 at Stella Maris in Timonium, Maryland. She was born April 30, 1924, in Holyoke, Massachusetts to John and Edith (Andrews) Griffin. Alberta was married to the late (Everett) Gene Callihan for 54 years.
Alberta is survived by sons Donald (Sally) Callihan of Cockeysville, MD, Howard (Cindy) Callihan, Jeffersonville, VT, Daniel (Carol) Callihan, Smithtown, NY, David Callihan, Tallahassee, FL, 13 grandchildren, dozens of step-grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband of 54 years (Everett) Gene Callihan and daughter Kathryn Rose Callihan (Ronald) Root.
She was a long-time resident of Horseheads, New York. She earned Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Education degrees from Elmira College and a Master of Divinity in Theology from Colgate Rochester Divinity School Crozer Theological Seminary.
Her family is grateful for the care she received at The Courtyards at Bethany Village, Horseheads, NY and Stella Maris. A private inurnment will be held at a later date. A more detailed obituary can be found at https://www.peacefulalternatives.com/obits where Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared. Those wishing may remember Alberta through donations to The Salvation Army of Elmira, NY.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020