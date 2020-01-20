Services
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
1060 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
5:30 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints,
Resources
More Obituaries for Aleceia Sedlák
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aleceia Ivie Sedlák


2002 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aleceia Ivie Sedlák Obituary
Aleceia Ivie Sedlák

Horseheads, NY - Passed away as a result of a motor vehicle accident on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the age of 17. The family will welcome relatives and friends to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1060 W. Broad St., Horseheads, NY on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 between the hours of 3-5PM. Aleceia's Funeral Services will be held following at 5:30PM. A full obituary can be viewed and words of comfort may be expressed at Aleceia's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aleceia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -