Horseheads, NY - Passed away as a result of a motor vehicle accident on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the age of 17. The family will welcome relatives and friends to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1060 W. Broad St., Horseheads, NY on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 between the hours of 3-5PM. Aleceia's Funeral Services will be held following at 5:30PM. A full obituary can be viewed and words of comfort may be expressed at Aleceia's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020