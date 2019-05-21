|
|
Alfred C. 'Al' Morse Jr.
Rock Stream - Alfred C. 'Al' Morse Jr., age 79, of Rock Stream, NY died accidently Saturday May 18, 2019 on his property.
The family will receive friends at a Celebration of His Life, starting at 4:00 p.m. Sunday May 26 at the Dundee American Legion, 10 Spring St., Dundee, NY; where a Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 p.m. followed by a fellowship meal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America 8201 Corporate Dr., Suite 1000 Landover, MD 20785; or to the Church of Infinite Spirit 251 Schuyler Ave. Elmira, NY 14904.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee. To read full obituary and leave online condolences visit www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 21, 2019