|
|
Alfred E. Kjelgaard
Westfield,PA - Alfred E. Kjelgaard, 96, formerly of Mansfield, PA, passed away March 28, 2019, in Westfield, PA. He was born January 12, 1923, in Wellsburg, NY, the son of William & Beatrix Lewis Kjelgaard. Al retired after teaching at Covington, Mansfield High School, & Mansfield State College. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII, serving with the 631st Tank Destroyer Btn. in the 3rd Army. Al enjoyed hunting, fishing, & reading. He is survived by his son & daughter-in-law, Clifton & Linda Kjelgaard of Chambersburg, PA, his daughter & son-in-law, Deborah & William Mead of Westfield, PA, his grandchildren, Kristin Mead (Mark) Burdick of Westfield, PA, Jillian Mead (Aaron) Tweet of Saint John, FL, his great grandchildren, Connor & Markenna Burdick, Ryder & Beckett Tweet, his sister, Wilma Beller of Gaines, PA. Al was predeceased by his wife, Anna Mae in 2003, his son, Alfred Jr. in 2000, & his siblings, Lucille, William, Leroy, Melvin, & Frances. A memorial service will be held for Al on Friday, April 5th at the Mansfield Fire Hall, beginning at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Al's memory may be made to the Westfield Public Library 147 Maple St. Westfield, PA 16950. Sympath"e" cards may be sent to his family at www.wilstonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019