Alfred W. Miller


Breesport - ALFRED W. MILLER Age 92 a life-long resident of Breesport, NY passed away on Tuesday February 12 , 2019 . Al was born July 2 , 1926 in Breesport, NY the son of the late Samuel and Pearl Miller. He was pre-deceased by his wife Kathryn. Al is survived by his son Gary (Nancy) Miller and daughter Cheryl (Gene) Losey. He cherished his four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Alfred owned the Pioneer Rotary service station in Horseheads and worked for Winchester Optical for thirty years. Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNEARL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY and will be published upon completion.
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
