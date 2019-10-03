Services
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-4801
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Luke's church
Van Ettten, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Farrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice E. Farrell


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice E. Farrell Obituary
Alice E. Farrell

Franconia, NH - Alice Elizabeth Farrell was born in Grant City, New York on December 11, 1919. She passed away in Franconia, New Hampshire. Alice loved her family and friends. She could often be found walking in the woods with a loyal dog by her side as she loved the outdoors. She loved swimming and boating and being by water. She also was an avid reader and a lifelong music lover. She played piano and organ and was an active square dancer having once danced in an expo at the World's Fair. Alice lived many years in Staten Island and in the 60's moved to Andes NY and in the 90's to Erin NY. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 70 years, Edwin Farrell, her brother Richard Coccoli and her grandson Paul Davis. Alice is survived by her children, Patricia (Richard) Nielsen of Coral Springs, Fl, Marilyn (David) Rybak of Littleton, NH, Joan Farrell (Frank Bishop), of Nellie's Ford, Va, Susan Farrell of Lake Placid, NY, Karen Johnson of Erin, NY and Michael Farrell (Joan), of Margaretville, NY. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Richard Nielsen, Kristin Nielsen, Mary Pate, Natasha Rybak, Becky Rybak, Alex Rybak, Tammy Schmickle, Kathi Long, Amy Sherman, Robin Ackerley, Laura Davis, John Hren, Sawyer Johnson, Lydia Johnson and Melissa Farrell, and also 22 great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at St. Luke's church in Van Ettten on Saturday October 5th at 1130 am, with a celebration of Alice's life following at Turkey Trot in Candor. Friends of the family are welcome. Burial will be held in LaRow Cemetery, North Van Etten on Sunday October 6th. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now