Alice E. Farrell
Franconia, NH - Alice Elizabeth Farrell was born in Grant City, New York on December 11, 1919. She passed away in Franconia, New Hampshire. Alice loved her family and friends. She could often be found walking in the woods with a loyal dog by her side as she loved the outdoors. She loved swimming and boating and being by water. She also was an avid reader and a lifelong music lover. She played piano and organ and was an active square dancer having once danced in an expo at the World's Fair. Alice lived many years in Staten Island and in the 60's moved to Andes NY and in the 90's to Erin NY. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 70 years, Edwin Farrell, her brother Richard Coccoli and her grandson Paul Davis. Alice is survived by her children, Patricia (Richard) Nielsen of Coral Springs, Fl, Marilyn (David) Rybak of Littleton, NH, Joan Farrell (Frank Bishop), of Nellie's Ford, Va, Susan Farrell of Lake Placid, NY, Karen Johnson of Erin, NY and Michael Farrell (Joan), of Margaretville, NY. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Richard Nielsen, Kristin Nielsen, Mary Pate, Natasha Rybak, Becky Rybak, Alex Rybak, Tammy Schmickle, Kathi Long, Amy Sherman, Robin Ackerley, Laura Davis, John Hren, Sawyer Johnson, Lydia Johnson and Melissa Farrell, and also 22 great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at St. Luke's church in Van Ettten on Saturday October 5th at 1130 am, with a celebration of Alice's life following at Turkey Trot in Candor. Friends of the family are welcome. Burial will be held in LaRow Cemetery, North Van Etten on Sunday October 6th. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019