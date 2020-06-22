Alice Jean Sutterfield
Corning - Alice Jean Sutterfield, age 83 of Corning, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Absolut Care of Three Rivers. The family believes that she died of a broken heart after learning of the death of her husband of 62 years, James Sutterfield, who predeceased her on June 17, 2020. On the other hand, it might have been the Alzheimer's.
Alice was born on March 8, 1937 in Wichita, Kansas the daughter of the late Clyde and Leona (McKinster) Zinn. She married James Arthur Sutterfield on August 2, 1958.
Alice graduated from Wichita State University earning her Bachelor's Degree in Education. She earned her Master's Degree in Education from Elmira College. She was a long-time teacher in the Corning-Painted Post School District where she made the transition from teaching typing and shorthand to teaching computer keyboarding.
After she retired, Alice enjoyed spending time at Keuka Lake, traveling and spending time with friends. She was an expert seamstress, an excellent cook, a wonderful mother and a devoted wife.
She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl (Richard) Sutterfield Vetter of North Carolina and Susan Sutterfield Wilks of Neuchatel, Switzerland, grandchildren, Alexander Wilks, Theodore Wilks, Noah Vetter, and Emily Wilks, brother, John (Deborah) Zinn of Georgia, nieces, nephews, cousins, colleagues, neighbors and friends.
The family would like to thank the dedicated, caring staff at Absolut Care of Three Rivers who cared for Mom in her final months.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation hours. A graveside service for Jim and Alice will take place at Hope Cemetery in Corning on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm. A celebration of life for both Jim and Alice will be held at a later time. Covid-19 restrictions limit the number of guests at the immediate graveside at any given time. However the public may visit the cemetery while practicing social distancing. All guests at the cemetery are required to wear face masks.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.