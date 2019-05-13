|
Alice Mae Welch
Waverly - Alice Mae Welch, age 91, formerly of Corning, Towanda, and Sayre, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Elderwood in Waverly. She was born on December 1, 1927 in Corning, the daughter of Floyd and Bernice Gurnsey Richardson. She married her high school sweetheart, Edwin Allen Welch on July 2, 1950 in Corning. They enjoyed 67 years sharing many adventures. He predeceased her on January 30, 2018.
Alice attended Northside High School and went on to earn her degree in Biology at Keuka College. When it became obvious she had a gift for sharing her knowledge, she earned her elementary education degree from Elmira College. Upon graduation she began her career at Addison School District and later she taught at Harriet Child School after moving from Corning to Towanda in 1967. She taught briefly at Gladys Burnham Elementary and the remainder of her tenure at Lynch Elementary in Athens until her retirement in 1987. Alice was an avid reader and took great pleasure tending to her many flower gardens. She was always quick to lend a helping hand and taught us all that anything is possible. She will be remembered for her kindness, strength, and generosity.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Kate Welch of Doylestown, PA, daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Jack Swingle of Sayre, grandchildren, Rebecca (Jacob) Banik, Rachael (Kyle) Westman, Haley (Dave) Kralle, and Ryan (Haley) Welch, great grandchildren, Christina (Dave) Yewdell, Molly, Caroline, and Madelyn Mae Banik, and Julia Alice Westman. Alice was predeceased by her brothers, Chuck and George Richardson.
Family and friends are invited to cal at Phillips Funeral Hone & Cremation Service on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. A celebration of Alice's life will follow there at 4:00 pm. Burial will take place at Elmwood Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 13, 2019