Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
212 E. 4th St.
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
607-535-4331
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
the Reading Community Church
Reading Center, NY
Committal
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Bath National Cemetery
Alice Quinata-eastwood Obituary
ALICE QUINATA-EASTWOOD

Watkins Glen - Age 83, of Watkins Glen, passed away June 3, 2019.

The family will receive friends at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen on Thursday (June 6th) from 6-8pm. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held Friday (June 7th) at 11:00am at the Reading Community Church, Reading Center. A committal service with military honors will be held at Bath National Cemetery at 1:00pm on the same day.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Daniel Quinata in 2004. She is survived by her husband, Russell F. Eastwood; four children, Daniel (Marjorie) Quinata of Phoenix, AZ, Ellen (Roger) Rust of Manchester, NY, Gil Quinata (Amenda Bacon) of Watkins Glen, and Chris Quinata of Phoenix, AZ; sister Manona Tuttle of Burdett; sister-in-law Mary Quinata of Palouse, WA; 9 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Alice served honorably in the US Army. She was a New York State Probation and Parole Officer for Schuyler County, and was an active and faithful member of the Reading Community Church for many years.

Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Reading Community Church, PO Box 23, Reading Center, NY 14876. You may express condolences to the family online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com
Published in Star-Gazette on June 5, 2019
