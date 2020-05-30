Alice W. Smith
West Elmira - It is with great sadness that we tell our friends of the passing of our mom, Alice Smith. She loved being a Registered Nurse, playing bridge, boating, volunteering at the library and hospital, knitting, walking miles every day, reading, digging in her rose gardens, and visiting with her family. Most of these activities were curtailed over the years, but it's ok to slow down while approaching and passing 94! She was a great lady who will be sorely missed, but our memories of her will go on forever. Age 94, formerly of West Elmira, Alice passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Seneca View SNF after living a long and full life. Born on December 10, 1925 in Elmira, Alice was the daughter of the late, Garnet & Edna Strause Wrigley. She graduated from Southside High School and Arnot School of Nursing. Alice continued to work at Arnot Ogden Hospital as an RN until her retirement. She married Leland E "Gunner" Smith in 1946 and he predeceased her in 1999. Surviving are her loving children, Virginia (Edward) Lepkowski, Peter (Janet) Smith, Paul (Ellen Scriven) Smith, and Margo (Tom) Underwood; grandchildren, Heather (John) Callaway, Matt Smith, Jodi (Larry) Colby, Jesse (Melissa) Smith, and Edward (Kathy) Lepkowski; and great grandchildren, Mirka, Andrew, and Mason Callaway, Conner, Sam, and Gavin Smith, Brennan and Gavin Colby, Ian Smith, and Matt Lepkowski; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and Gunner, she was predeceased by her sisters Ruth Haskins, Doris Boyd, and Mary Kracht, and her brother Bob Wrigley. Memorials may be directed to the Susan Komen Twin Tiers Regional, Office PO Box 1306, Elmira, NY 14902; the National Kidney Foundation, 1344 University Avenue Suite 270, Rochester, NY 14607; and/or the First Presbyterian Church, 1054 W. Clinton St. Elmira, NY 14905 in her memory. Services will be held privately at the family's convenience.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 30 to May 31, 2020.