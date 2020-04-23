|
|
Allan L. Wood
Big Flats - Allan Leonard Wood, age 88, of Big Flats, NY, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Corning Center for Rehabilitation. He was predeceased by parents, Leonard and Dorothea Wood; and granddaughter, Melissa Beth Wilson.
Allan is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marilyn; brother, David Boggs; children, Michael (Cathy) Wood with whom he resided, Peter (Lorna) Wood, Nancy (Ed) Piccirillo, Mary Wilson, Stephen (Rose) Wood, and Susan (John) Dunlap; grandchildren, Abby Wood, Zack (Bethany) Wood, Carly (Matt) McGrain, Kerrie Piccirillo, Jamie Piccirillo, Jenny Lewis, Kyle (Kathy) Wood, Carrie (Mike) Skufca, Ben (Jessica) Wood, Kristen (Eric) Evans, Amy (John) Enright, Katy (Craig) Dunlap, and Michael (Lauren) Dunlap; and 16, soon to be 17 great-grandchildren.
Allan graduated from Elmira Free Academy and then proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. He retired from New York Telephone Co. after many years of dedicated service. Allan was a long-time member of Pennsylvania Avenue United Methodist Church.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held at a date and time to be announced. Allan's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020