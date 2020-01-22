|
Allan M. Mallette, Jr.
Horseheads - Allan M. Mallette Jr, 96, of Horseheads passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 peacefully at Guthrie Corning Hospital surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. Al was born April 8, 1923 in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Allan Sr and Glendora Haynes Mallette. He spent much of his early life living with his maternal grandparents in Milan, MI, which resulted in a lifelong love of the Detroit Tigers baseball team and the University of Michigan football. He later returned to Elmira and graduated from Elmira Free Academy. He was a US Coast Guard Veteran who proudly served our country in the Pacific during World War II. Upon his return from the war he met and married the love of his life, Teresa Lowery Mallette in the first ever triple wedding ceremony in Elmira with two of Teresa's sisters, Marie to Karl Stricker and Alice to Harry Erway Jr. They were known as the "Big Three" and their anniversary was celebrated like a holiday yearly with their families, usually at Keuka Lake. In addition of his parents he was pre-deceased by his brother and sister-in-law Glenn and Sylvia Mallette and sister and brother-in -law Norma with her first husband Louis Wood and second husband William Cumminsky. Also sister-in- law Doris Mallette. Sisters-in-law and Brothers-in-law Marie and Karl Stricker, Alice and Harry Erway, Doris and John Kiff, E Richard Wade, Helen Campbell, grandson Gregory Allan Gardner and granddaughter Katie Jo Gardner Thomason, stepson Mark Milford. He is survived by daughter Linda Mallette Gardner of Horseheads, and son and daughter-in-law Allan III and Fanniebelle Mallette of Newark, NY. Grandchildren Krisanne (Jamie) Gardner Brown, Anthony Thomason, Allan Mallette IV, Jennifer Mallette. Great grandchildren Marissa, Nicholas, Avalin and Griffin Brown, Abigail and Noah Thomason, Jalen, Ara and Abigail Bel, Zachary and Lexia Mallette, great-great-grandchildren Kasey Blodgett and Raeghan Brown. Also survived by one brother Ronald Mallette of Cheektowaga, sister-in- law Carolyn Wade of Vestal, brother-in-law Wm. Michael Lowery of Horseheads, Carl Campbell of Rochester, several nieces and nephews. After the death of his wife of 52 years, Teresa, he rekindled a relationship from his youth and married DeSales Milford in 1999. She and her children Steven (Judy) Milford, Connie (Dan) O'Herron, Scott (Michelle) Milford, Thomas (Eileen) Milford, Dorothy (Andre) Poppleton, Denise Lively, as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren survive him. Al was a retired sports editor (38 years) of the Elmira Star Gazette. During his illustrious career he was instrumental in organizing and was a charter member of many local sports events and organizations too numerous to mention. He was also the recipient of many sports writing awards. He was inducted into several Halls of Fame. He is the author of two books on metro Elmira sports, "100 Years of Glory" and "Best of the 20th Century" He followed the career of Heisman Trophy winner Ernie Davis from small fry football in Elmira, standout athlete for EFA, Syracuse University to Cleveland Browns. He was the first to refer to Ernie Davis as the Elmira Express at a football game in Pittsburg. Over the years he was a member and volunteer of many organizations including Elmira Kiwanis Club, YMCA, Horseheads Elks, Elmira Heights American Legion, Meals on Wheels, and the Clemens Center. At his request there will be no calling hours. Family and friends are invited to his Mass of Christian Burial at St Mary our Mother Church, 816 Broad St. Horseheads, NY at 11 AM Monday January 27, 2020 followed by burial in Woodlawn National Cemetery where Full Military Honors will be Accorded Mr. Mallette. Arrangements entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. Those wishing may remember Al with memorials to Care First, SPCA or .
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020