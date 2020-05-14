|
Allan Stephen Costello
Elmira - Allan Stephen Costello, 76, of Elmira, N.Y., died peacefully Wednesday, May 13, 2020, with his family by his side. The son of the late Vincent and Georgiana (Fenton) Costello, Steve was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force who served during the Vietnam War. After his military service, he became a high school teacher in the Elmira City School District where he taught English and business for more than two decades. Above all else, Steve treasured his family, including Maureen, his wife of 53 years, and four beloved children. An avid golfer and a dog lover, Steve had a wonderful sense of humor. He served as the poet laureate of the Costello family—with many family and friends having been fortunate recipients of his poems. For years, Steve coached his daughters' softball teams through Southport Recreation Association and enjoyed working at many sporting events. He was also a loyal fan of the New York Giants, Islanders, Mets and Elmira Jackals.
Steve was predeceased by his parents; his siblings, Gene, Gerald and Kay; and a granddaughter, Lillian Rioux.
Surviving are his wife, Maureen; children, Charles (LaDonna) of Fayette, N.Y.; Joyce Costello Baldwin of Elmira, N.Y.; Nellie (Robert) Rioux of Syracuse, N.Y.; and Margaret (James) Spillett of Fulton, N.Y.; siblings, Lawrence (Marian) Costello of Bethel Park, Pa.; and Diana (William) DeMerio of Baldwinsville, N.Y.; sisters-in-law Daureen Spaziani of Elmira and Ellen Pearson of Elmira; grandchildren, Erica (Christopher) Zwart of Vestal, N.Y.; Alicia (Robert) Lance of Kennesaw, Ga.; Aidan, Emily and Evan Costello of Fayette, N.Y.; Robert, Madeline, Thomas and Josephine Rioux of Syracuse, N.Y.; and Bernadette "Bunny" Baldwin; one great-grandson, Max Zwart; and many nieces and nephews. A military funeral and committal service will be held at a later date at Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira. Steve's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 14 to May 17, 2020