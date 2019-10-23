|
|
Allen E. Wendela
Elmira - Age 64, passed away on Thurs. Oct. 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family following declining health. Family and friends will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Southport/Elmira on Mon. Oct. 28, 2019 between the hours of 10 a.m. - 12 (noon). Memorial services will follow at 12:15 p.m. with Pastor Daniel Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park where full military honors will be accorded Mr. Wendela. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.caywoodsfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019