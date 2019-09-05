Services
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodlawn National Cemetery
Allen L. Lampman Sr.


1926 - 2019
Allen L. Lampman Sr. Obituary
Allen L. Lampman, Sr.

Horseheads - Allen L. Lampman, Sr. age 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Born January 11, 1926 , the son of Ezra and Nancy Williams Lampman of Columbia Crossroads, PA. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary Louise (2001) of 51 years; brothers, Richard and George; son, Scott; grandson, Jeremy; and great-great grandson, Jamison.

Allen is survived by his loving children, Sherry (Allyn) Nichols, Bonnie (David) Streeter, Allen (Chris) Lampman, Jr, Elizabeth Styles, Jeffrey (Kris) Lampman and Michele (George) Sarno; daughter-in-law, Naomi Smith; 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Earl (Gail) Lampman and Donald Lampman; sister-in-law, Eva Pickett; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Allen worked for Asplundh Tree Service then retired from the NYSDOT bridge crew. He enjoyed climbing and removing trees and helping his friends and neighbors. Allen served in WWII from 1944 to 1946 with the US ARMY 542 Airborne as a paratrooper and demolition expert in the European Theatre and received various medals. His hobbies included gardening, hunting and fishing.

A special thanks to the staff of Schuyler Hospital and Seneca View Nursing Home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to , 370 7th Avenue, Suite 1802, New York, NY 10001; VFW, 246 Horseheads Blvd, Elmira Heights, NY 14903; or a . Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm with a funeral service to follow at 12:30 pm. Burial will be held in Woodlawn National Cemetery at 2:00 pm with full military honors. Allen's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
