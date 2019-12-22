Services
Alojzy Josef Niesluchowski


1924 - 2019
Alojzy Josef Niesluchowski

Elmira - 95 of Elmira, NY went to be with his Lord on 12/17/2019.

He was born in Zborow, Pomprzany, Poland in 1924 to the late Anthony & Tekla (Kulba) Niesluchowski. He served in a guard unit after World War II and then came to the United States in his mid- twenties.

Alex settled in Elmira, NY and several years later met Catherine Zubriski when they were both in the same wedding party. They married in 1957 and had a long and happy life together. They spent many days cooking, gardening or canning the fruits of their labor together and many nights socializing with friends and dancing polkas and waltzes at the White Eagles Club. In their later years, they could be found on their boat enjoying Seneca Lake. Catherine predeceased him in 2000.

Alex worked at Thatcher Glass, Remington Rand, Kennedy Valve and retired from the Elmira School District where he spent many of his breaks having a soda with the principal of the school. No matter what task or job was given to him, he completed it with accuracy and precision.

Alex was a member of the White Eagles Club, Polish Arts Club and St. Casmirs Catholic Church in Elmira, singing for many years in their choir. He loved to hunt, fish, garden, cook and proudly made his own wine.

Alex is survived by his children: Sabina (Witold) Oczko of Conklin, NY & Joseph (Tina) Niesluchowski, of Hancock, NY; 6 Grandchildren: Tasha, Jeffrey, Allison, Christopher, Alexander & Nicholas,

5 Great-Grandchildren Lucas, Emmalyn, Logan, Agatha & Augustine, and many nieces, nephews & cousins.

Also surviving, in Poland, are his sisters Sabina, Tasha and their families.

Alex was also predeceased by his daughter Anna Marie Pyles, his parents and two brothers Marian & Bronislaw.

Alex was a devoted husband and father and he provided the very best he could for his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A special thank you to his neighbors Mert & Lena Bruce for their friendship and help over the years, especially in recent months.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 22, 2019 to June 1, 2020
