Services
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Althea J. Pierson


1930 - 2019
Althea J. Pierson Obituary
Althea J. Pierson

Elmira - Age 89, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at home with her family by her side. She was born on January 2, 1930 in Elmira, NY to the late James and Catherine (Card) Dengle. Althea was predeceased by her husband David Pierson Sr., daughter, Susan Beth and brother, James Dengle Sr. She is survived by her daughters, Becky (Patrick) Brooks and Tammy (Frank) Zywicki; sons, David Jr. (Kathy), Rick, Jamey, Jeffery (Karen) and Thomas Pierson; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and faithful companion," Snowball". Althea retired from National Cash Register after many years of service. Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, September 7th from 1 to 2 p.m. at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow there at 2 p.m. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
Download Now