Alva D. Huntley
Alva D. Huntley

Horseheads - Age 74 of Horseheads, NY. He was born on Christmas Day in 1945 and passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving wife and family, on Tuesday, November 10th 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. Alva was preceded by his parents, Lester & Viola Huntley, along with his brother James Huntley. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Sharlene (Cavaluzzi) Huntley; sons Christopher (Catherine) Huntley, and Jason (Lisa) Huntley, both of Elmira; grandchildren Carter & Emily Huntley; several step grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother Larry (Tim Decker) Huntley of CA; sister-in-law Dawn Huntley of Elmira; as well as several nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. Alva served in the Army National Guard for 26 years. He retired from Hardinge after 42 years and drove buses for the Horseheads School District for 14 years. A special thank you to Dr. Steven Greenberg, his nurse Leah and the rest of the staff in his office for the exceptional care they provided Alva over the past many years. Family and friends are invited to visit the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St. in Horseheads on Saturday, November 21st 2020 from 2 pm to 4 pm. A private funeral service will be held with his family. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com




Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-4801
Memories & Condolences
