Amy S Hardenburgh



Little River, SC - Amy S Hardenburgh, 44 born 3- 5- 1976.



Lived in Little River, SC. Amy died Sunday 8-2- 2020.



Amy is survived by her husband Rob Hardenburgh also survived by her child Curley Hardenburgh predeceased by Buddy Hardenburgh who passed in July of this year. She is also survived by her mother Linda Stonier Stafford and her father Robert L. Smith, step brothers Scott n Sue Stafford, and George and Carol Stafford.



She was predeceased by her stepfather George Wolfe Stafford February 2016.



Mother and father-in-law Barb and Bob Hardenburgh. Favorite Aunt Lucinda Adams. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles Survived by her sisters Tina Lisk, and Tammy Smith Donations instead may be mode to - Kind Keeper Animal Rescue



1500 LD Dr. N. Myrtle Beach, SC 29582.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store