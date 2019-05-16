|
|
ANDRA BOYCE
Watkins Glen - Age 78 of Watkins Glen, passed away May 14, 2019.
Andra was born on June 13, 1940 in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Carl and Winifred (Coon) Elder. Andra graduated from Corning Northside High School in 1958. She loved her home in Townsend on VanZandt Hollow Road; where she enjoyed the outdoors, growing flowers, making crafts and especially spending time with her family. Later, she moved to the Middle School Apartments in Watkins Glen. In her brief time there, she enjoyed the Community Nights and Pot-Luck Dinners with friends and family. She was a long-time member of the Beaver Dams United Methodist Church.
She was predeceased by her parents and husband, Glenn Boyce. Survivors include her sons, Brian (Patricia) Ervay of Watkins Glen, and Corey (Megan) Ervay of Annville, PA; also 3 grandchildren and the loves of her life, Sean, Shannon and Chloe.
The family will receive friends and relatives at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen on Saturday (May 18) from 11am-1pm; followed by a memorial service at 1:00pm at the funeral home; and interment and committal services at Beaver Dams Cemetery.
Those wishing to remember Andra may consider donations in her memory to the Winifred Coon Elder Scholarship Fund, payable to "Watkins Glen CSD"/Winifred Coon Elder Award, c/o Watkins Glen Central School, Attn: Gayle Sedlack, 303 12th St., Watkins Glen, NY 14891. You may express condolences to the family online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com
Published in Star-Gazette on May 16, 2019