Andre P. DuPont

Andre P. DuPont Obituary
Andre P. DuPont

The Villages FL - Age 93, formerly of Elmira, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 in The Villages FL, with his loving family by his side. Andre was born and raised in Three Rivers, Quebec, Canada, one of twelve children of Camil and Marie Anna (Leclerc) DuPont. He is predeceased by his wife of 61 years Bertha (Lemay) DuPont and eight siblings. Andre is survived by his daughters and their families, Nicole D. and Kirk Sanders of Estero FL with daughter Julie; Lisa D. and Charles Gilbert of The Villages FL with sons, Christopher (Andrea), Brian, and Mark (Alexandra); great granddaughters, Harper and Katie Gilbert; sister Magella Pepin of Madrid NY; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jean-Guy and Pierrette DuPont, Claude DuPont, all of Canada, Anita DuPont of Elmira; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Andre married Bertha in 1949. They moved, with their two daughters, to the Elmira area in 1956. Andre worked as a painter at the A&P plant in Horseheads. When the plant closed he went to work at BOCES in Elmira Heights, a job he truly loved. Andre enjoyed playing cards and until recently, playing golf. Services for Andre will be held, in Elmira, in the Spring. Those wishing may remember Andre with a donation to either, Notre Dame High School, 1400 Maple Avenue, Elmira NY 14904 or the Assistant League of St. Louis, 30 Henry Avenue, Ellisville MO 63011-2187. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019
