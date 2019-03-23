|
Andrea N. Mahon
Horseheads - Age 42, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center in Rochester, after a long battle with cancer. Andrea was born and raised in Elmira a daughter of Florence Leota Hawk and the late Dean Noel Slusser. She is survived by her loving family: husband Peter J. Mahon of Horseheads; children, Hannah N. and Jacob J. Mahon; brother and sister-in-law Derek and Penny Slusser of Erin with children, McKenzie, Katelynn, and Eighmee; sister Kelly Nix; father-in-law and mother-in-law John and Patricia Mahon of Elmira; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, William and Jessie Mahon of Pine City with children, Charlie, Ryan, and Molly; John and Jillian Mahon of Big Flats with children Matthew, Benjamin, and Lauren; Kristy and Jacob Kierst of Pine City with children, Millie, Jacob, and Leo; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins. Andrea was a 1994 graduate of Elmira Free Academy. While she worked at Verizon for many years prior to her illness, Andrea's primary priority was always her family. From Andrea's close-knit, devoted foursome of Pete, Hannah, Jacob, and herself, to her widespread and loving relatives, Andrea was always family first. Andrea was a fierce warrior and advocate, who was blessed with a loyal and loving tribe. She will be remembered by all for her remarkable strength, determined spirt and unwavering love for her family and friends. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 5:15 p.m. Andrea's family will be forever grateful to Sarah Donovan Lyon, Aimee Decker and all of Andrea's special friends and co-workers at Verizon, for all their love and support over the past several years. Those wishing may remember Andrea with a donation to The Mahon Children Education Fund, c/o Visions Federal Credit Union, 1631 County Route 64, Horseheads NY 14845.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019