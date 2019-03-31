|
Andrew C. Giles
Elmira - ANDREW C. GILES Of ELMIRA - Age 50 passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Wilmot Cancer Center for making Andy as comfortable as possible in his remaining days. He will now be with his father, Thomas Giles, who passed away in 2015. Andy was born on February 17, 1969 in Rochester. At 14 he moved to Horseheads and graduated from there in 1987. He worked in several management retail positions during his lifetime. Presently, he was a Sales Manager for the RelaDyne Corporation in Elmira Heights, NY. He was a loving father who loved and lived being active in various sports. Andy is survived by his loving and caring companion, Laura May and his "close" friend, Charlie Friends; mother, Mary Hall of Chapel Hill, NC and step-mom, Gloria Giles of Lowman, NY; siblings, brother, Joseph (Kari and daughter, Gabby) Giles of Camp Hill, PA and step-sister, Laura Allard of Wilbraham, MA; daughters, Kristin Jones and Kylie Giles of McKinney, TX; son, Colby Giles of Horseheads, NY; grandchildren, Charlie, Kale, Mikah and several aunts, uncles, cousins and a large circle of friends. Andy served on the Board of the Horseheads Moose Club at 416 West Franklin St. They are planning a Public Memorial Benefit Dinner Celebration/Fundraiser on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. There will be no calling hours but there will be a brief service to be held at the North Chemung Methodist Church at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019 with Pastor Kathy Dye. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Andy with a charitable donation to Fight Colorectal Cancer at https://fightcolorectalcancer.org/join-fight/ways-give/ Arrangements entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. Words of Condolence and memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2019