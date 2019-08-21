|
Andrew "Jud" Gardner
Watkins Glen - Andrew J. Gardner, 91 of Watkins Glen passed away peacefully at Arnot-Ogden Medical Center on August 20, 2019 after a brief illness.
Jud was born July 10, 1928 to William and Grace Gardner in Hector, NY. Jud served in the US Army before returning home to Montour Falls and marrying his beloved wife Phyllis Hager Gardner. Predeceased by his wife Phyllis in 2015 and daughter Cynthia Percey Salamino in 2017. Jud is survived by two sons, Douglas (Gayle) Gardner of Bradford, NY, Philip (Lorraine) Gardner of Cortland, NY and two daughters, Karen (James Jr.) Slaven of Elmira, NY and Nancy (Mickey) Fraboni of Watkins Glen, NY. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He retired from Akzo Salt in 1989 and later worked summers at Hidden Valley 4H Camp. Jud was an avid outdoorsman who loved to be out in the woods hunting with his sons, and helping to make hay in the summers with his son-in-law. Jud enjoyed spending his days in the rocking chair on his front porch watching deer in the state park, playing cards with friends, and lending a helping hand wherever needed. He loved watching his grandchildren compete in sports and never missed a game no matter how far away.
The family will receive friends and relatives at Royce Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen on Friday, August 23rd from 4pm to 6pm, followed by services at 6:00pm. He will be laid to rest next to Phyllis in Highland Cemetery, Odessa, NY immediately following services.
The perfect father, father -in-law, grandfather and friend, he will be missed. You may express condolences to the family online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019