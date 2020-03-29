|
|
Andrew James Johnson
Petty Officer Second Class Andrew James Johnson, joined his loving grandparents, Charles and Joyce Johnson, on March 16, 2020. Andrew was 27 years old. He was born on November 29, 1992 in Kansas City, Missouri. Andrew graduated from Platte County R-3 High School in 2011.
Within days of graduating, Andrew moved to Elmira, New York to be closer to his extended family.
As a proud American, Andrew joined the United States NAVY in 2012 as an Electricians Mate Nuclear. He was a crew member of the USS George H.W. Bush stationed in Norfolk, Virginia.
Andrew completed two deployments during his time in the NAVY.
Andrew was a fun-loving goofball who lived life to the fullest. His infectious smile, his "can-do" attitude, and his ability to make people laugh were three of his greatest strengths. He absolutely enjoyed spending time with his family and friends whenever the opportunity allowed.
Andrew is survived by his loving mother, Judy Johnson of Elmira, New York; brother, Zachary (Ana) Johnson of New Orleans, Louisiana; sister, Rebecca Westerheide of San Diego, California; his trusty sidekick, Nala, and his 1966 Ford F-100. Andrew is also survived by his aunts and uncles: Michele (Gary) Backus, Mark (Gloria) Johnson, Jim (Janet) Johnson, Julie Fera, Sandy (Scott) Temple, Eric (Michelle) Johnson, and Charles (Dawn) Johnson as well as 22 cousins and a number of close friends who will forever miss him and always love him.
Andrew was a huge New England Sports Fan. It was not uncommon to see him walking around sporting a Patriot's Jersey or a Boston Red Sox t-shirt and a ball cap. During his free time, Andrew could most often be found outdoors fishing or hunting. Andrew was larger than life...literally. He was the easiest one to identify in a photo or a crowd. At 6' 6", Andrew towered over his family members and friends. His physical absence will forever leave a hole in the hearts of those he left behind. His memories will live with them forever.
Private Funeral Services will be held by family members. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mission 22. Mission 22 is an organization close to Andrew's heart. It is an organization "dedicated to healing America's veterans" after their tours are over. Their donation page can be found at Mission22.com
