ANDREW NEIL, Sr.Corning - Age 57, of Corning, NY, passed away unexpectedly on November 6, 2020 at home. She is survived by his wife Lisa (Heichel) Neil; sons Andrew Neil, Jr. of Corning, and Gregory (BillieJean) Neil of Michigan; five grandchildren and several cousins. There are no services at this time. Condolences may be expressed to the family online in his obituary at www.RoyceChedzoy.com . Arrangements by Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, Watkins Glen.