Angela V. Pike
Horseheads - Angela V. Pike, age 72 of Horseheads, NY formerly of Fairfax, VA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Elcor. She was predeceased by her parents, Katherine Kroell and Weldon Loughridge and her husband, Kenny Pike.
Angie is survived by her loving daughters, Valerie (John), Brenda, Dale Godiva and Sandra Dawn; 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and several cousins and extended family.
Angie was a lover of all kinds of music. She enjoyed collecting music memorabilia and attending concerts. She was a devout Catholic and a very generous person, especially when she felt there was a need. Angie had a big passion for nature. In her spare time, she loved to research her Italian heritage. She belonged to the NRA and the Daughters of the Sons of Italy. Angie worked as a secretary for the United States Coast Guard and received awards and certificates for her outstanding performances. Angie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of life services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Angie's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019