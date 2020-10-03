1/1
Angelina DeLeone
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angelina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angelina DeLeone

Elmira - Age 88 of Elmira, NY. She was born June 28, 1932 in Elmira, the only child of Pietro and Rosa (DiSanto) Rossi and passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph in 1968. Angelina is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law Joseph & Carrie of Elmira and Richard of Rochester. Grandsons Joey and Gino of Elmira along with many special cousins. Her husband died at a young age leaving her to raise her two sons as a single mother, a "career" she excelled at. She was a communicant of the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish as a longtime parishioner of St. Anthony's Church and most recently St. Patrick's Church. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Ladies; was active with the St. Anthony's Parish Festival for many years and served as a secretary at St. Anthony's Church. Due to the current pandemic, her family will be holding private services for her with Fr. John DeSocio officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 3 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved