Angelina DeLeone



Elmira - Age 88 of Elmira, NY. She was born June 28, 1932 in Elmira, the only child of Pietro and Rosa (DiSanto) Rossi and passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph in 1968. Angelina is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law Joseph & Carrie of Elmira and Richard of Rochester. Grandsons Joey and Gino of Elmira along with many special cousins. Her husband died at a young age leaving her to raise her two sons as a single mother, a "career" she excelled at. She was a communicant of the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish as a longtime parishioner of St. Anthony's Church and most recently St. Patrick's Church. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Ladies; was active with the St. Anthony's Parish Festival for many years and served as a secretary at St. Anthony's Church. Due to the current pandemic, her family will be holding private services for her with Fr. John DeSocio officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery.









